O Urban Dictionary has been very successful on social media, right? With over 4 million definitions, the site launched in 2009 works as a dictionary of English slang and phrases. The coolest thing is that everyone can add new definitions to the virtual dictionary for all kinds of words — and even names.

So the new internet craze has been looking up the meaning of your name in the Urban Dictionary and having fun with the results. That’s why today I came to give you this tip! Want to find out how to look up your name in the Urban Dictionary? Just take a look at this article!

How to look up the meaning of a name in the Urban Dictionary

Folks, before starting, it is worth remembering that Urban Dictionary also has apps for Android and iOS, but the dictionary experience can be better in the browser, due to the translation tools for Portuguese, ok? I’ll show you how to do it on the site.

Step 1: access the Urban Dictionary website (Web);

Step 2: then just type your first name or nickname in the search bar and then press “Enter” or “Ok” to search;

Step 3: done that, you will find several different results and meanings for your name. When you like one, you can interact with it by leaving a “Like” and also sharing on social media;

Step 4: if you want you can also translate the page to Portuguese. You can do this by selecting text from the dictionary, pressing and holding, or by accessing your browser’s translation options. Then just put it in “Portuguese”.

Pretty cool, right? Did you like this tip? Share this story with your friends!