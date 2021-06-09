How to look up the time you’ve spent using YouTube

Do you know how much time you spend watching YouTube videos? The platform itself has a feature that allows you to compare the hours watched per day, view the results on a graph, receive daily averages and compare with previous weeks. Called “Display Time”, the function is found in the mobile app (Android | iOS) and uses the display history as a reference.

In addition to showing the time spent, the function also offers some possibilities to control and manage minutes on the network. There are shortcuts to three alternatives: creating a pause reminder after watching for a while, a bedtime reminder, and the option to prevent automatic playback of videos. See below how to check your YouTube usage time.

How to check your time using YouTube

Step 1: open the YouTube app and tap your profile picture icon to open more options;

Step 2: then tap “Display time”;

Step 3: view statistics about time spent on YouTube. The app shows individual data for the last seven days, the daily average and the comparison with the previous week;

Step 4: scroll down to see available options for managing time. Just tap the key to activate any of the features.

By following these steps, you can track the time spent on YouTube through the mobile app.