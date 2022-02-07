In Minecraft, anvils are tools that are used to repair the durability of items and even enchant them. However, they are also a little more complicated to build when compared to other tools like workbenches, furnaces and chests.

In the case of anvils, you will need 3 iron blocks (each one is made up of a combination of 9 bars) and 4 loose iron bars. So in total it takes 31 iron bars for you to become a great blacksmith in Minecraft. That is, it is necessary to “mine” a little and also find a lot of coal. In this article, see how to make an anvil in Minecraft!

What items make the anvil in Minecraft?

Before you start building, these are some items and blocks you will need to collect to craft an anvil:

How to make an anvil in Minecraft

Collect 4 wooden blocks to create a crafting table (also known as a “Crafting table” in English); Opening the workbench, use 2 wooden blocks to create sticks (“Sticks”, in English) and combine them with 3 more wooden blocks to assemble a pickaxe; With the wooden pickaxe, collect various stone blocks. You will need 8 to make the furnace and 3 to make a stone pickaxe; Combine 2 sticks and 3 stone blocks to build a stone pickaxe; Then, use 8 stone blocks to build a furnace; Once that’s done, with the stone pickaxe you can collect iron ore in mountains and caves. When broken, they give you a unit of raw iron, so you need to burn them in the furnace so that they become iron bars; Then you only need to collect 31 iron bars. With 27 bars you can build 3 Iron Blocks and the remaining 4 bars will be part of the anvil design; With everything right, just put the anvil on the ground.

How the anvil works in Minecraft

Using ores and experience points, you can repair and enchant your items on the Minecraft anvil, like your armor, improve tools, and even make your sword enchant!

In the case of repairs, you can make them using experience points and ores corresponding to the materials of your item. As for the enchantments, it is necessary to have an enchanting book and some experience points.

You can get experience points by collecting ores, fighting monsters and drinking experience potions. With these tips, it’s easier to build and enjoy an anvil in Minecraft. Did you like this article? Share this tip with your friends!