Virtual assistants are amazing, right? They are part of everyday life and make life a lot easier with real-time information and many other skills! What if I told you that Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant, can read your Outlook emails?

That’s the tip I came to bring you today! Cortana can be used to read your emails through the mobile app! Want to know how to do it? So just take a look at this article!

How to Make Cortana Read Emails in Outlook

Access the Outlook app (Android | iOS); Go to “Settings”; Tap “Play My Emails”; Once this is done, click on “Try it now”; Read the protection message and tap “Ok”; Allow Outlook to have access to your microphone; Then, just listen to Cortana’s tips and use the assistant to listen to your emails.

Pretty cool what Cortana can do, huh? With this tip you just need to ask her to read your message box and inform herself of everything that happened! Stay tuned and I’ll be back soon with more tips, ok?

