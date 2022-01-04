How to Make the Strongest Minecraft Sword

Who plays Minecraft the longest you certainly remember that the diamond sword was the strongest in the game. However, since update 1.16, the game received the netherites, powerful items capable of improving weapons and armor to make them stronger and more resistant.

However, the item and its raw materials can only be found in the Nether, in chests in buildings, or near lava sites. Other than that, it cannot be simply manufactured, as you have to have other items to get at it.

The process is long, but it will be worth it. So, check each step below to obtain the sword of nethetira, the strongest in the Minecraft.

how to make netherite

Collect a block of ancient debris, which can be found floating in the lava; Cook it to become scrap netherite. Each block generates a fragment; Once you have four, mix it with four more gold bars (which can be mined, found in villages, or made from nuggets) to get the netherite bar; Know that each recipe generates a bar, so make as many as you need.

how to make diamond sword

To get to the most powerful version, you need a diamond sword. Although simpler, the difficulty here is just finding the gemstone, which is in the deepest layers of the map, near lava places and in building chests.

Collect wood of any kind, process it to become a board; Use the board to make sticks, you’ll only need one; Once you have two diamonds as well, use a bench and place a stick and two diamonds upright (as in the image below).

How to make the blacksmith table

With the netherite bar and diamond sword in hand, you will need a smithy to make the sword stronger. It is very simple to make and requires only blocks of board and iron bar.

Collect wood and process to get four plank blocks of any wood; Find blocks of iron ore (common or abyssal slate) and cook them in the furnace to get the iron bar. You will need two; Place the four wooden blocks in a square and place the bars on top.

how to make netherite sword

After all these processes, came the easiest part to have the netherite sword, the strongest in the Minecraft.

Use the blacksmith table; In the first square, place the diamond sword; In the second, put the netherite bar

There, the strongest weapon in the game is made. It is worth noting that, in the Java version, it has 8 damage points and 9 in the Bedrock version, always 1 point more than the diamond. It does 12.8 damage per second and has a durability of 2,031 actions.

best sword enchantments

With the enchantment table, the weapon can become even more powerful, improving its attack, defense and durability aspects. In all, there are eight available, but the most versatile are:

Sharpening: has 1.25 more damage per level, ranging from I (1) to V (5); Flaming aspect: as the name says, it sets the rival on fire for 4 seconds. In level I, the opponent can lose up to three hearts of life, in level II it can lose up to seven; Repulsion: pushes enemies three blocks away at tier I and six at tier II; Scope: allows an attack to have more area of ​​damage and ranges from tier I to III.

The “Judgment” and “Ruin of the “Arthropods” enchantments are only good for fighting zombies and spiders, respectively, but they are not very effective against other creatures. The “Loot” is more recommended for facing enemies who have chances to drop rare items, like Enderman, as it increases the chance of objects appearing.

