How to make video on TikTok

TikTok (Android | iOS) is a short video app that has become one of the most used during this pandemic, with content ranging from dance challenges to influencers teaching how to make recipes and makeup, through to sports videos.

In addition to the diversity of content, one of the reasons why TikTok has been popular with people is the fact that it is very easy and intuitive to use. In addition, you can receive rewards for completed tasks in the app. So, how about starting making videos on the platform? Check out our tutorial below.

How to make videos on TikTok

Step 1: access TikTok and click on the “More” button on the bottom toolbar.

Step 2: if it’s your first time making videos on the network, you need to authorize the app to access your camera, your mobile phone’s photo and audio collection. If you wish to continue, click on “Allow”.

Step 3: to start recording, just press the red button.

Step 4: if you want to change the speed of your video, click on the side menu on the “Record speed” icon.

Step 5: underneath it has three speed levels: 0.3x and 0.5x for slow motion; 1x normal time and 2x and 3x to speed up recording.

Step 6: if you want to change the video duration, go to “Timer” in the side menu and set the duration time between 3 and 60 seconds.

Step 7: if you want to use filters and effects, you can tap the “Makeup” or “Filters” icon (in the latter case a carousel-style gallery will open like Instagram with the options to be applied to your video).

Step 8: to add a soundtrack to your video, click “Add Sound”.

Step 9: a window will open where you can search for the song you want to add; if you want to use some track that is saved on your device, just go to “My Sound”.

Ready! Now you know how to create videos to share with your friends on the social network.