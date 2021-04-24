How to monitor decibels of music or ambient sound on iPhone

If you hear music too loudly through your headphones, you should be concerned about the sound levels that are beginning to become dangerous to your hearing. And to do this, iOS has a very interesting feature and little known by its users: the Hearing.

When you activate it in the Control Center of your iPhone and using headphones, it monitors the decibel levels of the songs you are listening to based on the current volume, indicating when the sound level is too high and can eventually start damage your hearing.

In addition, the resource also has the function “Listen Live”, which also allows you to measure the sound level of the environment around you. The function can be activated even when music is playing – this way, the feature will measure both the internal decibels of your headphones and the external environment around you.

Find out how to measure decibels of music or ambient sound on your iPhone:

Step 1: first of all, let’s activate the function in your device’s Control Center. Enter in Settings> Control Center.

Step 2: add the “Hearing” feature to your Control Center.

Measure decibels of music:

Step 3: using headphones, start a song on your device. Drag the screen down to open the Control Center and find the Hearing feature icon.

If your music is at a good volume – which does not pose any risk to your hearing – the icon will have an OK sign, in green.

However, if it is considered high – above 80 dB – and is in the risk zone that can cause possible damage to your hearing, the icon will be with a warning sign, in yellow.

Step 4: click on the icon. In the Hearing feature window that opens, you will see the decibel level measurement bar increasing and decreasing as the music plays through your headphones. Signaled in green and with an OK icon, the volume is not impairing your hearing.

When exceeding 80 dB, however, the bar goes on alert, in yellow and with an attention icon. This volume, if kept and played too much on your headphones, can eventually damage your hearing.

Measure the decibels of the ambient sound:

Step 5: pause the song you are listening to and click the Listening icon in the Control Center. In the Hearing resource window, click on “Listen Live”.

Step 6: the ambient sound will be monitored and displayed on the same bar for measuring decibel levels. The level will increase or increase according to the sounds of the environment around you.

If any very loud noise is detected – such as thunderstorms, sirens, motorcycle engines – the level will rise in the decibel level measurement bar.

Step 7: as mentioned, if you want to use the “Listen Live” function while listening to music, it is also possible.

With a song playing on your headphones, open the Hearing feature window and click to activate the “Listen Live” function. This time, the five balls in the right corner of the window indicate the decibel level of your ambient sound, while the main measurement bar continues to monitor the decibel levels of the music being played on your headphones.