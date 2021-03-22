How to open websites in new tab in Safari on iPhone, Mac and iPad

Opening links in new windows instead of leaving your current page is easy – opening new tabs instead of windows is even more practical. Whether it’s related links you’re working on or sites with no relation at all, but where you need to switch, working with tabs makes everything more convenient in your browser.

Safari, Apple’s native browser, has this feature. See below how to open new tabs in Safari, whether using an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

On your iPhone / iPad

Step 1: open your Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad. First of all, let’s open a new tab. Click on the two window symbol in the bottom right corner of the menu.

Step 2: you will notice that the current page has been pushed back. Click on the “+” symbol in the center of the bottom menu to open a new tab.

Step 3: now we are going to open a website in a new tab. Enter a website, click on a link and hold for a few seconds – an options window will open. Select “Open in New Tab”.

Step 4: and ready! There are now two tabs open in your Safari – your current page and the link you chose to open in a new tab. It is possible that the new open link has become the active page or not – it depends on your device’s settings. We’ll see that next.

Step 5: in “Settings”, scroll down and search for “Safari”.

Step 6: configure your browser settings the way you prefer.

On your Mac

Step 1: open your Safari browser on your Mac. First of all, let’s open a new tab. Click on the “+” symbol at the top right of the browser.

Step 2: a new tab has been created – its contents may vary depending on your Safari configuration: it can be your home page, some specific website, an empty page or the same page already open.

Step 3: now we are going to open a website in a new tab. Enter a website, click on a link and click on the right mouse button or the trackpad – or click with two fingers, according to the command configured on your machine – to open an options window. Select “Open Link in New Tab”.

Step 4: and ready! There are now two tabs open in your Safari – your current page and the link you have chosen to open in a new tab. It is possible that the new open link has become the active page or not – it depends on your device’s settings. We’ll see that next.

Step 5: in the menu bar at the top of the screen, go to “Safari” and select “Preferences …”.

Step 6: configure your browser settings the way you prefer.