Genshin Impact (Android | iOS | PS4 | PRAÇA) is the newest sensation in RPG-style games. The Game developed by miHoY, offers its players the experience of an RPG in the open world, where the main objective of the player is to explore and strengthen his characters.

During the game, you must complete missions, find new characters and explore the main story of the game. Genshin Impact, has some similarities in gameplay and visual appearance with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but the games still have very different proposals.

You can play Genshin Impact completely free of charge on your phone, computer or PS4. However, the game that was released on September 28, 2020, has presented some errors that have been reported by users.

On its official website, it was announced that two major updates will still be made in 2020, bringing news and fixing bugs that were discovered after its release.

Next in our article, check out a guide with some settings that can optimize Genshin Impact to run on your PC.

How to optimize Genshin Impact to run on your PC

Through the official Genshin Impact website, the minimum and recommended specifications for running the game without worries were disclosed. Check out the following;

Recommended specifications

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or higher

DirectX version: 11

Storage Space: 30 GB available

Minimum specifications

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 or higher

DirectX version: 11

Storage Space: 30 GB available

But even if your computer meets only the minimum requirements, it is possible to have a good experience with Genshin Impact by adjusting its visual settings. Next learn how to optimize Genshin Impact.

Step 1: within the game, by pressing the “Esc” key, you can access the main menu of the player. Then tap on “Settings”;

Click on “Settings” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 2: then, access the “Graphics” tab (Graphics, translated into Portuguese) and then you can optimize the visual effects of the game according to the impact of each item. Settings like V-Sync, Anti-Aliasing, Render Resolution and Visual Effects, when they are disabled or reduced, they can make the game lighter, at the cost of a little visual appearance;

You can decrease the quality of your visual effects to improve the game’s performance – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: it is also possible to start the game through the developer console, to do this hold the “Shift” key and click “Start Game” keeping the key pressed;

Click “Start Game” while holding the “Shift” key – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: then the configuration console will open, in the “Graphics” category you can edit the visual effects and decrease or increase the game’s resolution. This option can let you optimize the game for better performance on older computers;

You can make changes through the console – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 5: in “Graphics quality”, you can set the “Fastest” setting to run the game in its lightest configuration, leaving more memory available on your computer;

It is possible to change the graphics settings outside the game – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 6: Finally, you can also decrease or increase the screen resolution to resolve possible performance errors.

You can change the resolution of your game – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Ready! Now you know how to optimize your Genshin Impact to run more lightly on your PC.