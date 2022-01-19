How to pay using Apple Watch

Want more convenience than paying by approach with your Apple Watch? With Apple Pay configured on your smart watch, you don’t have to take your credit or debit card out of your wallet or your iPhone out of your pocket: just bring your smartwatch closer to the store’s card machine reader.

For the proximity payment feature of your smartwatch to work even without your iPhone around, your Apple Watch must be one of the Cellular models and have a carrier chip inserted in the device, activated and connected to the network. of data.

And to be able to take advantage of Apple’s digital payment system, Apple Pay, on your watch, there are two ways: 1) using your credit or debit card already registered in Apple Pay on your iPhone, or 2) adding a new card credit or debit card, just to use on your smartwatch.

Here’s the process for both ways:

Add the same card linked to iPhone

If you prefer to use the credit or debit card that is already registered with Apple Pay on your iPhone, follow the instructions below:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to “Wallet & Apple Pay”; In the “Cards on your phone” section, click to add the card already registered on your iPhone; A screen will open asking you to confirm the security code (CVV code) of the card already registered on your iPhone; After the terms and conditions screen, wait for the card to be added; Finally, to be able to use the card on your Apple Watch, you will need to verify it with your bank. To do this, depending on the financial institution, there are a few options, such as a phone call, sending an SMS or through the bank’s own application, which is usually the best option, due to its agility and practicality.

Add an iPhone standalone card

If you don’t want to use the credit or debit card that is already registered to Apple Pay on your iPhone, you can add another one just for your Apple Watch. Check out the steps below on how to do it:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to “Wallet & Apple Pay”; At the top of the screen, click on “Add card”; On the next screen, choose the option “Debit or credit card”; Go to the screen where you must enter your card data, which can be done automatically, by scanning it with your iPhone’s camera, or manually, by entering its data; After the terms and conditions screen, wait for the card to be added; Finally, to be able to use the card on your Apple Watch, you will need to verify it with your bank. To do this, depending on the financial institution, there are a few options, such as a phone call, sending an SMS or through the bank’s own application, which is usually the best option, due to its agility and practicality.

Pay using Apple Watch

With a credit or debit card duly registered in Apple Pay on your Apple Watch, simply bring your watch closer to the store’s machine reader, and press the device’s side button twice. The card will immediately appear on your Apple Watch screen.