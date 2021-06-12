Instagram (Android | iOS) is a photo and video social network that has become a phenomenon over the years and offers a number of features to its users. If you want to publish more than one photo in the Feed with the carousel format, know that this procedure is very quick and convenient.

However, it is important to point out that, regardless of the operating system, it is only possible to publish up to ten images on a carousel. Check out the step-by-step steps to create a publication like this below!

How to post more than one photo (Carousel) on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your mobile and tap the “+” icon in the top corner to create a post.

Step 2: then click “Select Multiple” to start selecting carousel photos.

Step 3: another option is, instead of quickly clicking on a photo, briefly press your finger on the one that will be first in the list. After that, check that the number “1” is now displayed in the image.

Step 4: Then select up to 10 images to compose your carousel and adjust the placement of the images in the frame. Once your choice is complete, click on the “Right arrow” (Android) or “Next” (iOS) icon.

Step 5: on the next tab, select a filter for the photos and click the “Right arrow” or “Forward” again.

Step 6: Finally, create a caption for your carousel, insert hashtags and click the “Confirm” icon (Android) or “Share” (iOS) to finish publishing.

Ready! Now you can post more than one photo, in carousel format on Instagram.