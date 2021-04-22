How to pre-register for PUBG: New Stage

Sequence of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), PUBG: New Stage is a new battle royale that will put players in a futuristic setting set in 2051. The game will bring modern weapons and vehicles, advanced drones, combat shields and a new map, called Troi.

Although there is no anticipated release date, players can pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store to receive an exclusive vehicle skin and be notified when it is available for download – something that is likely to happen at the end of the year. .

Currently, the title already has more than 10 million pre-registered users worldwide and, if you want to do yours now, know that this procedure is quite quick and practical. Check out the step by step below!

How to pre-register for PUBG New State

Step 1: open the Play Store on your Android phone and use the search field in the top field to search for “PUBG New State”. On iOS devices, registration is not yet available.

Step 2: in the search results, select “PUBG New State”.

Important: some older cell phone models may not be compatible with the new game.

Step 3: with the game page open, click on “Make pre-registration”.

Step 4: in the pop-up shown below, click on “Install when available” or “OK” to proceed. As soon as the game is released, you will receive a notification to download it and you will be able to receive your reward.

Tip: if you don’t want to, uncheck the option that will send pre-registration notification for other games.

Step 5: if you no longer want to be part of the pre-registration, click on “Cancel registration” on the game page directly on the Play Store.

Ready! Now you can pre-register for PUB New State and get an exclusive skin.