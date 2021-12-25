How to prevent photos from appearing in Spotlight searches

Spotlight is a powerful iPhone tool for searching for apps, Safari websites, or Apple Maps locations. Also, due to the improved AI brought by iOS 15, it can also suggest your photos as a search result — depending on the word combination you use.

While it’s an awesome option, not all people are comfortable seeing photos from the library as one of Spotlight’s search results.

For the sake of privacy or non-adaptation, the good news is that Apple lets you easily disable this feature in Siri’s search settings. Follow below how to proceed.

Open the Settings app and go to “Photos”; Tap “Siri and Search” and disable the “Show Content in Search” option.

That’s it, just exit the app and start a new Spotlight search and you’ll no longer see your photos as a suggested result.