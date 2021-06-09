How to put Memojis as Contact Photo on iPhone

Assigning photos to contacts is not a very common task, as each person takes the initiative to choose the image that best symbolizes them, especially in apps like WhatsApp. However, Apple’s Messaging app offers the ability to exchange the photo of the person you are chatting with for another, which could be a Memoji.

Launched on iOS 12, Memojis have revamped famous emojis with 3D face details of animals, people and objects, as well as taking advantage of Face ID technology to mimic facial expressions. They make a real spectacle on iPhone and can be created from scratch to create your own face or that of people you know and assign them to your contact photo.

If you like the news and want to put Memojis in the profile photos of your iPhone conversations, easily learn how to do it in the step-by-step instructions below.

Putting Memoji in a Contact

Step 1: open the Messaging app and then open a conversation.

Step 2: tap the contact’s name at the top of the screen and go to “info”.

Step 3: tap “Edit” at the top of the screen.

Step 4: under the photo, select “Add Photo”, or “Edit” (if there is already a photo).

Step 5: find the Memojis part and tap the plus (“+”) button, or choose one of the available options and skip to step 7.

Step 6: model Memoji to your liking and tap “OK”.

Step 7: if you have an iPhone that supports Face ID, use your face expression to save a composition. Then tap “Next”.

Step 8: resize the image. Then tap “Choose”.

Step 9: choose a background color and tap “OK”.

Step 10: tap “OK” to confirm.

Step 11: select “OK” once more to save to Contacts phonebook.

Ready! Keep assigning custom Memojis to your contacts and make your Messaging app even more animated with them.