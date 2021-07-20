Do you want to record videos using music as soundtrack on your mobile phone? With the Open Camera app, you can shoot with the sound you want, without having to make edits later.

The app overlaps the others and, when you start capturing the images, the music playing on your mobile will not be interrupted, as it normally happens on devices. Open Camera and is only available for Android.

How to record video with background music on Android phone

Step 1: download the Open Camera (Android) app and allow it to access your camera to start using it and click the video icon.

Step 2: again you will be asked for permission, but this time your device’s audio to capture the sound for your recordings. Click “Allow” if you wish to continue. Open your favorite music app and put the song you want to use as the video’s soundtrack.

Step 3: go back to Open Camera and click the video icon to start recording.

Step 4: after you finish capturing your video, click on the image in the lower right corner of your screen to see how it looks.

Ready! Now you know how to record your videos without having to add music later.