How to recover your locked Mac password

To prevent unauthorized people from accessing the Mac, Apple’s operating system requires us to enter a personal password before logging in. This way, there is an extra guarantee of protection of the information contained in the computer.

However, if you are unable to remember your session password, don’t worry. MacOS offers three alternatives for recovering the password: using the administrator account to reset another user’s password; insert the reserve key of the encryption performed by “FileVault”; reset the password through the associated Apple ID account.

Below, we teach you step-by-step in a simple way how to perform the three processes for you to recover the password of the locked Mac.

How to recover your Mac password

Retrieve a user’s password

With access to the administrator session, you can reset the password of other users on the Mac.

Step 1: access the Apple menu at the top of the screen and click on “System Preferences …”.

Step 2: select the “Users and Groups” option.

Step 3: on this screen, click on the padlock below to authenticate the administrator privilege and enable changes.

Step 4: select the desired user, then click on “Reset Password …”.

Retrieve your password using a spare key

FileVault encryption has a useful feature for password recovery using the “Reserve Key”. Remember, the code is automatically generated after activation, consisting of 24 letters and numbers.

Step 1: on the system start screen, choose your user account. Then click on the question mark in the password field and select “… reset it using your Reserve Key”.

Step 2: enter the reservation key and click “Next”. On the next screen, follow the instructions to recover your password.

Recover your password using your Apple ID

If you have not activated encryption or do not have a backup key, your Apple account, or Apple ID, can also be used to recover your user’s password.

Step 1: on the system start screen, choose your user account. Then, after entering the valid password at the beginning, click on the indicative arrow that will appear with the option “Reset it using your Apple ID”.

Step 2: enter your Apple ID email and password.

Step 3: click OK to recover the user password. The Mac will restart to open a password recovery screen. Follow the instructions and choose a new password.

Enjoy the tutorial to regain access to your Mac! Remember to put a hint that password that helps you to associate it with the key corresponding to your user.