How to register a debit or credit card in the Apple Store

The App Store makes thousands of applications available for download and, among them, there are paid ones, which require a single purchase, or those that require a subscription for special features. Whichever you choose, you’ll need to register a debit or credit card on the App Store to get them.

For this, your Apple ID is responsible for managing the card and authorizing you to make purchases on your Apple device and to Family Sharing members. So, in addition to you, up to five people can use the same payment method to buy apps from the Apple store, subscribe, get Apple Music, buy books through Apple Books, and buy movies or music from the iTunes Store.

See below how to register your credit or debit card in the App Store on iPhone, Mac and iTunes on PC.

How to Add a Card in the App Store on iPhone

Open the Settings app and tap “your name”. Then go to “Payment and Delivery”; Tap “Add a payment method” and enter your credit or debit card information; Finally, tap “Done”.

How to Add a Card in the App Store on Mac

Open the App Store on Mac. Select “your name” at the bottom side of the screen; Click on “View Information”. Next to “Payment Information”, click “Manage Payments”; Select “Add a payment method” and enter your credit or debit card information; Click “Done” to finish.

How to Add a Card in the App Store from iTunes on PC

Open iTunes on PC. Then, at the top of the window, go to “Account” > “View My Account”; Under “Payment Information, click “Manage Payments”; Select “Add” to register a credit or debit card and finally click “Done”.

How to request a refund for App Store purchases

If you made a purchase or subscription in error, you can request the transaction cancellation on the App Store and request a refund of the invested amount. This can especially happen due to access to your payment method by family members in the Family Sharing program.

Please keep in mind that due to Apple’s privacy policy, no other person, even if they are part of the program, has access to your credit or debit card details. Therefore, they can only use the payment method for services offered by Apple.