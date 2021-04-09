How to remap iPad keyboard keys

Using an external keyboard on the iPad makes it very easy to use to perform certain tasks, especially if you use the Apple tablet to work or write long texts. However, some external keyboards do not support the standard key configuration and you may have to remap them to access the modifier keys.

What are modifier keys?

Modifier keys make up the famous conventional keyboard shortcuts to, among other functions, switch between apps or close them faster. On Microsoft systems, the keys are the “Control”, “Alt” and “Shift”; Apple users are used to “⌘ Command”, “⌥ Option”, “⇧ Shift” and “⌃ Control”.

Since iOS 13.4, Apple has allowed the user to remap the keys on the iPad’s keyboard, expanding support for other manufacturers and expanding the possibility of performing multiple functions.

Even though your keyboard is the Magic Keyboard (iPad Pro), you can customize the modifier keys to your liking and add the function “Esc”.

In this article, we will teach you how to remap the keyboard keys on the iPad so that you can use it in the way that is most suitable for you.

How to remap keys on iPad

Follow the step-by-step below to set everything up correctly:

Step 1: open the app “Settings”.

Step 2: connect your Bluetooth keyboard to the iPad.

Step 3: select “General”> “Keyboard”.

Step 4: enter in “Physical Keyboard”> “Modifier Keys”.

Step 5: among the available options, select the modifier keys you want to remap on your external keyboard.

Ready! This way, your Bluetooth keyboard will be remapped to your iPad modification and shortcut preferences!