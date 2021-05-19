Whenever you add a new profile photo on Telegram (Android | iOS | Web), the old one is not deleted, and is available to anyone who has your contact. The messenger even allows you to hide your photo, but does not allow it to be done on different photos.

In this case, the option is to remove the oldest photos, leaving only the most recent one. Know that this procedure is very fast and practical. Below, you can check the step by step to remove an old Telegram profile photo!

How to remove an old Telegram profile photo

Step 1: open the Telegram app on your phone and click on the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner (Android) or “Settings” in the lower right corner (iOS).

Step 2: in the left menu open then tap on your profile photo.

Step 3: Locate the photo you want to remove and click on the “Three dots” icon (Android). On iOS, just click on “Edit”.

Step 4: in the open menu then click on “Delete”. On iOS, locate the photo you want to delete and click on the “Trash” icon.

Step 5: in the pop-up that opens, tap “Delete” to confirm the action and delete your photo.

Ready! You can now remove an old profile photo on Telegram.