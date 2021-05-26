How to Rename Apple Devices

Naming your devices in a personalized way can help in several situations, such as when you need to connect them to other devices via Bluetooth, or when using the Personal Access function, either to route or to receive routing from. Dice.

Another important reason for customizing your device names is to help with quick identification when checking the device listing for an iCloud account connected to family members. Similar products – such as iPhones and Apple Watches, for example – may have very similar names, if they have not been personalized, which may eventually cause some confusion when using iCloud’s features.

To avoid this problem and facilitate its use in situations like this, all Apple devices – iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and even AirPods – can be renamed, each through their respective settings.

Learn in the tutorial below how to rename your Apple devices:

iPhone / iPad

Step 1: in your iPhone or iPad Settings, go to “General”.

Step 2: click “About”.

Step 3: at the top, click on the “Name” field.

Step 4: rename your device as you wish.

Mac

Step 1: in your Mac’s System Preferences, go to “Sharing”.

Step 2: in the “Computer Name” field, rename your device as you wish.

Apple Watch

Step 1: in the Watch application on your iPhone, go to “General”.

Step 2: click “About”.

Step 3: at the top, click on the “Name” field.

Step 4: rename your device as you wish.

AirPods

Step 1: in your iPhone Settings, go to “Bluetooth”.

Step 2: in the list of available devices, search for your AirPods. With them connected to your iPhone, click on the information icon next to “Connected”.

Step 3: at the top, click on the “Name” field.

Step 4: rename your device as you wish.