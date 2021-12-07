How to Repair Corrupted Excel Files Online or Offline?

Have you ever had a problem with a spreadsheet and didn’t know how to recover a corrupted Excel file? the software Recovery Toolbox for Excel can fix table flaws in formats XLS or XSLX in a simple, direct and with a lot of versatility.

Although it is quite inconvenient, errors related to spreadsheets occur quite frequently, especially when there are many tables and data compiled. The information saved in the software is very sensitive and can have problems when saving due to the high amount of formulas, numbers and texts. When working on a network or online, the chance of an error appearing is even greater, as a possible failure in the transfer of the file, caused by a failure in the internet or power failure, can put all content to lose.

There are cases of corruption caused by viruses or antivirus cleaning improper files, by hardware failures, problems with the USB device connection or third-party tools that cause conflicts with Excel. Viruses can be injected into Excel Workbook, and antivirus can eliminate a part of the spreadsheet. As a result, the software may no longer be able to open the file.

According to reports from Recovery Toolbox users, one of the most common causes of damage to Excel files occurs when the computer is turned off but cannot be turned on properly. In other circumstances, XLS files corrupt because Excel itself has problem saving the file, which can also be due to bad sectors of the hard disk or storage device. In general, this makes your XLS file not readable correctly and thus all content is lost.

How to recover corrupted spreadsheet?

If you need to figure out how to recover corrupted XLS file, you can turn to Recovery Toolbox for Excel. This tool works as a repairer for practically dead spreadsheets with a few clicks, without the need for hacks, understanding programming or juggling backups.

Follow the step by step below to see how easy it is:

Step 1: Locate the faulty file and press “Analyze”;

Step 2: The software will show the contents of the corrupted file;

Step 3: After clicking “Start recovery”, the program will work by itself to fix the failure;

Step 4: Upon completion, you will see the task completion screen below.

Okay, from now on the file should have been recovered and be functional again.

The tutorial is for the desktop version of Recovery Toolbox, but there is also an online option for those who don’t want to install anything on their machine. To know how to recover corrupted XLSX file via internet, just with your browser, you should do the following:

Access this site;

Select an Excel file by clicking the button “Select a file “;

“; Enter your email address;

Enter the characters from the captcha image;

Press Advance ;

; Wait for the Microsoft Excel file to be recovered;

Download the recovered spreadsheet.

The service saves data recovered from damaged Excel files in files with the extension XLSX, the format used by Microsoft Excel 2007 and later. Importantly, the program does not recover password-protected documents or data such as print settings, conditional formatting, calculation and sorting settings, embedded objects — images, graphs and notes, for example — merged cells, comments or VBA macros.

Benefits of repairing spreadsheets

For those who have been using their Excel files for years to record sensitive data or as an expense-tracking passbook for years, this solution can save you from having to start all over again. Some companies also use spreadsheets to control inventories, keep supplier contacts and monitor the financial part, so losing this information, in addition to inconvenience, can also cause financial loss.

These are other benefits the program can bring to corrupted spreadsheets:

Retrieve table styles, fonts, cell data in worksheets and workbooks Fix number formats (except the colors used in a number format) Fix row height and column width values ​​on a sheet Repair all types of formulas, including functions, internal, external and name references Fix cell formatting values ​​(font, number format, line style, fill pattern, text orientation and alignment) Restore cell and border colors Read and repair MS Office 98, 2000, 2003, XP .XLS files Open and repair MS Office .XLSX files 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 Save directly to Excel or to a new .XLSX file (in this case an installation of Microsoft Excel on the user’s computer is not necessary) Export data directly to a new Excel document

The option for the online version or on the computer will depend only on the user. There are companies, for example, where software installation is blocked as an IT sector security policy, there may not be a way to recover corrupted files in Excel, so using the browser may be the most recommended. In cases where many files will be recovered, the offline version may be more suitable, as it should reduce the time of corrections. In addition, the online version allows you to repair Excel spreadsheets on any device and any operating system, including Windows, Android, iOS and others.

And how much does it cost?

Today, Recovery Toolbox for Excel offers three different plans, depending on the type of intended use:

Folks: for individual non-commercial use. Price: US$ 27 (BRL 159.15)

for individual non-commercial use. Price: US$ 27 (BRL 159.15) Commercial: for use in corporate environments, in commerce and in government institutions. Price: US$ 45 (BRL 265.25)

for use in corporate environments, in commerce and in government institutions. Price: US$ 45 (BRL 265.25) Site License: for use on up to 100 customer devices, whether on PCs or mobile. Price: US$ 60 (BRL 353.66)

In addition, the cost of online file recovery is $10 ($55.91) for every gigabyte of files in their original size.

There are also packages for those who need to recover files from other software like Outlook, Word, PDF, Photoshop, Zip and more. In this case, prices vary according to the number of programs chosen, between US$31, in the most basic plan for users, and US$240, in the most complete one for companies.

Recovery Toolbox for Excel supports all versions of Excel files (XLS, XLT, XLSX, XLSM, XLTM, XLTX, XLAM) and has an online version for any operating system or device, such as desktop computers, notebooks, mobile phones or tablets. The Windows version has no file size limit or how many can be repaired.

To download or purchase the program, simply access the official Recovery Toolbox website.