How to Reset a Locked Apple Watch | forgot code

Date:

If you can’t remember your Apple Watch code and the device is still locked, there’s bad news for you: the only solution for this case is to reset the device completely.

But calm down, the good news is that with automatic iCloud backup enabled for the device, nothing will be lost. For this, of course, the feature must be properly activated in your Apple ID settings.

See below how to reset your locked Apple Watch if you forget your password:

  1. First of all, let’s confirm that automatic backup of your Apple Watch is turned on. Go to Settings on your iPhone and click on your Apple ID;
  2. On the next screen, enter “iCloud”;
  3. On the iCloud screen, look for “Watch” and confirm that it is properly activated;

  4. Now, to reset your watch, open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to “General”;
  5. Scroll down all the way and click “Reset”;
  6. On the next screen, select the “Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings” option. You will need to confirm the action. After confirmation, your watch will be reset and you will need to re-pair it to your iPhone to use it.

