Reels is a platform available within the Instagram app (Android | iOS) which allows users to record short videos of up to 30 seconds, and was created as a bet by the social network to compete with TikTok.

Also, did you know that you can save your Reels creations to publish later? Through the “Drafts” function, it is possible to record, edit and save the videos in order to publish them at a time that is more convenient. Check out the step-by-step instructions for using it below!

How to save Reels videos to post later

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your mobile and click the “+” icon in the top corner.

Step 2: go to the Reels tab and record a video normally.

Step 3: Edit your Reel and click on “Preview” in the lower right corner.

Step 4: Finalize the video editing process by adding stickers or recording a narration and, once the adjustments are complete, click on “Share on”.

Step 5: Instead of posting it to your feed, click “Save Draft” at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: To access Reels drafts, go to your “Profile” in the right corner of the bottom menu, click on the “Reels” tab and tap on “Drafts”.

Step 7: from the next tab you can open a video to finish and publish it.

Step 8: To delete a Reel saved as a draft, click “Select” in the upper right corner.

Step 9: then mark one or more videos and tap “Discard”.

Step 10: in the open popup then click “Discard” to finish the procedure.

Ready! Now you can save Reels videos to publish them later.