How to schedule email sending in Outlook

Outlook (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS) is Microsoft’s e-mail service. The platform has several features that facilitate the organization and management of the daily lives of its users, such as scheduling the sending of e-mails.

This function is ideal for those who need to maintain their productivity and manage future activities with their contacts. In our article, learn how to set up email scheduling on the service.

How to set up email scheduling in Outlook

Step 1: open Outlook and go to the “New Message” button on the left side menu.

Step 2: write the email and click on the down arrow next to the “Send” button. Two options will appear; select “Send later” to proceed.

Step 3: a calendar will appear. Click on the day you want to send and, below, enter the time and click “Send”.

Step 4: to delete the email, just click on “Drafts”, where all scheduled messages will be available and select the email.

Step 5: go to the right side of the screen under “Cancel Shipping” and select with the mouse.

Step 6: click “Discard”.

Step 7: confirm the operation by clicking “Ok”.

Ready! You now know how to set up email scheduling in Outlook.