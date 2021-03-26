How to see apps that track your activity on your iPhone

IOS 14 brought several functions and features to help us to increasingly monitor the way apps track our movements in the use of the iPhone. And one of the ways Apple has identified that could help is to include in iOS settings permission for each user to accept or not allow apps to track their activity on other apps and websites from other companies – and chances are you have allowed it without even knowing it. what it was about.

Take care of your privacy when using your iPhone. Find out how to see which apps are tracking your activities and disable their permissions – or disable the request permission to track at once:

Step 1: under “Settings” on your iPhone, scroll down and search for “Privacy”.

Step 2: go to “Tracking” just below “Location Services”.

Step 3: here you will have a list of the applications that have tracked your activity between apps and websites. Deactivate applications that you do not want to allow to track more – or deactivate the function at once to not even allow the request to track, coming from any app whatsoever.

If you would like to understand more about this feature and your permission, click on “Learn more …” to read the technical explanation in the Apple documentation.