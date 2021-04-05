How to see the time your Apple Watch was last charged

The Apple Watch battery has improved considerably with each new generation launched. Of course, its duration varies according to the usage preferences defined by each user – which includes the use of Do Not Disturb, Cinema and Power Reserve modes -, but it is always good to know its capacity in general, to calculate when we will need it upload it again.

A good parameter is to identify when your last full charge was – that is, when the Apple Watch was removed from its charger with 100% battery to be used. With the calculation based on both usage time and waiting time (standby), we can have a much more accurate idea of ​​the battery life of the watch and when it will need to be charged again.

Find out how to check the time since the last charge on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: enter “Settings” on your Apple Watch.

Step 2: scroll down and look for “Battery”.

Step 3: you’ll find your watch’s battery information, including the time of the last full charge.

Step 4: on your iPhone, enter the “Watch” application and click “General”.

Step 5: scroll down the options and select “Usage”.

Step 6: scrolls the screen to the end to find the time since the last full recharge, with the usage time and the waiting time (standby) of the watch.