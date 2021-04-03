If you want to play a game, sell your PC or, for some other reason, would like to find out what your video card is in Windows 10, know that the Microsoft operating system offers three options to do this natively.

Below, you can see how to see your video card through the Device Manager, the Task Manager or the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. Check out the step by step below!

How to see which video card is in Windows 10

Through Device Manager

Step 1: in the taskbar search field, search for “Device Manager” and click on it.

Step 2: in the window that opens next, expand the option “Video adapters” and you will be able to find your PC’s video cards. Double-click on one to be able to view brand, model and additional information.

Through the Task Manager

Step 1: press the command “Ctrl + Alt + Del”, select the option “Task Manager” and, with the window open, access the “Performance” tab in the upper corner.

Step 2: then select “GPU 0” or “GPU 1” to view the make and model of your video card.

Through the DirectX Diagnostic Tool

Step 1: in the search field on the Windows 10 Taskbar, look for “dxdiag” and then click on it.

Step 2: in the window that opens next, access the “View” tab in the upper corner, and you will be able to see what your video card, model, brand and extra information are.

Step 3: if you use a dedicated GPU, access the “Render” tab.

Ready! Now you can see your video card in Windows 10 in three different ways.