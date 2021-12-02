How to see your 2021 retrospective on Apple Music

The end of the year is a time of important celebrations and a time to reflect on what we’ve done or, for major music services, what we’ve listened to. Apple Music has a retrospective that reveals what songs you’ve listened to the most, your favorite albums and artists in 2021.

The retrospective stats even include how many hours you’ve listened to music this year and how much you’ve devoted to each chosen artist. Also, you can check the number of different albums and how many times they have been played. This information, however, cannot be seen in the streaming application, only on the web page. See how to find out below.

Go to https://replay.music.apple.com/br and tap on “Listen to your Replay mix”. Then log in with your Apple ID as soon as prompted; Now, just drag the screen down and check the statistics for songs, albums and artists you’ve streamed the most in 2021.

How to share the Apple Music retrospective

Clearly, Apple Music doesn’t offer as sophisticated a retrospective model as Spotify or Deezer. The information obtained on the dedicated page lacks the means to share the data on users’ social networks or with other people. The best way out, therefore, is to take a screenshot — you can learn from our guide on taking screenshots on iPhone.

