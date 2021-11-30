How to Select Multiple Files Using Gestures on iPhone

On computers, it is quite common to use the mouse to quickly select multiple files. Now iOS also brought this function to the iPhone by adding a gesture for multiple selection of items. All you need to do is use two fingers to quickly mark multiple items from a list or gallery.

Selecting multiple items of an app by gesture can be very useful if you need to share, move or delete a large list of files. This function is only available for native system applications such as Files, Messages, Notes and Mail. See how to use it below.

Open a native iPhone app and check for a preview option under “Icons”, “List” or “Gallery” — any one of them allows the gesture of multiple selection of items; To start selection with gesture, tap one of a file with two fingers and drag it to the side (in view by “Icons”https://canaltech.com.br/”Galeria”), or down (in view by “List”). After selecting multiple files by gesture, you can move them to other folders (if the app allows it) or share this information with others via apps like WhatsApp or Mail.