The integration between Instagram (Android | iOS) and Messenger (Android | iOS) brought a number of new features to both Facebook platforms, such as sending temporary messages, the possibility to reply to a specific message or send messages from one platform to the other.

If you want to send a message to a Facebook contact via Direct or to an Instagram contact via Messenger, know that both procedures are very quick and practical. Check out the step by step below!

How to send a message to a Facebook contact through Direct

Step 1: open the Instagram app on your phone and click on the “Messenger” icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 2: use the search field to search for a Facebook contact.

Step 3: in the search results, find it within the “Facebook Friends” section.

Step 4: When you open the conversation, a notification will let you know that you are sending a message to a Facebook contact, so send the message as normal.

Step 5: when the contact receives the message in Messenger, however, they can delete or block it.

How to send a message to an Instagram contact via Messenger

Step 1: open the Messenger app and use the search field to search for your Instagram contact.

Step 2: in the search results, open the conversation displayed within the “Following on Instagram” section.

Step 3: with the conversation open, send the message as normal.

Step 4: when the contact receives the message on Instagram, however, they must accept, delete or block it.

Ready! You can now send a message to a Facebook contact via Direct or to an Instagram contact via Messenger.