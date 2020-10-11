The WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) over time has become more than just an instant messaging app. Currently, you can turn your cell phone number into a work account, or even a professional portfolio.
Thus, the messenger has acquired new uses and demands due to its popularity. In addition to audio and text messages, users can also share other types of files.
In its most recent version, it is possible to send any type of file in your conversations, however, WhatsApp still has some limitations regarding the size of these files.
WhatsApp and sending files
The Application makes adaptations in the limit of the size of files according to the storage of your device. The shipping standard on devices with at least 512 MB of storage is 16 MB for audio, video and photo files. However, this limit reaches up to 64 MB on WhatsApp Web.
In this way, the application limits your file to a weight greater than that allowed for the device. But still, there are some alternatives for sending large media files through WhatsApp. Learn to follow in our subject.
Learn how to send large files on WhatsApp
When sending files through WhatsApp, the application usually optimizes your media so that they can be sent more easily. This can slightly decrease the quality of video files, for example. When sending files larger than 16 MB, you can check if the optimization was performed as follows;
Step 1: in your file manager, select which file will be sent (Note that during the upload, the video file was 57.30 MB);
Step 2: access the sharing option to send your video file via WhatsApp;
Step 3: then a small timeline for editing your video will be loaded and below, the value of sending your file after the optimization performed by WhatsApp (now in 10 MB);
However, for files larger than 100 MB this optimization is not enough. In such cases, the best alternative is to compress your file so that you can send it via WhatsApp. Check out how to compress video files on Android and iOS devices below.
How to compress video files on Android devices
Step 1: To compress video files on your Android device, you can use the “Video Compressor – Compact Video” application (Android). To do this, simply install the application through the Google Play Store;
Step 2: on the app’s home page, tap “Compressor”;
Step 3: then you can browse through your storage to search for files, using the “Tap here to Explore Files From Phone” option;
Step 4: After selecting the file to be compressed, select the type of compression performed. To have files with good quality and smaller sizes, the option “Small file (High Quality)” is recommended, then tap “Compress”;
Step 5: then, you can add a new name to your file if you wish, to start compression tap “Start”;
Step 6: finally, your video will be resized and can be sent via WhatsApp;
When selecting your new file on the WhatsApp preview page, it will already have its weight optimized.
How to compress video files on iOS devices
Step 1: To compress files via your iOS device, you can use the “Compress video – Shrink” application (iOS). To do this, simply install the application through the App Store;
Step 2: on the app’s home page, tap “Compress Video”;
Step 3: then select from your files which video file you want to compress;
Step 4: then you can view a preview of your video, to select it, tap “Done”;
Step 5: on this page, you can configure how your compression will be. You can set the size compression ratio between 15% and 85% of your video. To start compression, tap “Compress”;
Step 6: finally, your file will have been successfully compressed, you can save it by tapping “Save” and sharing it using the “More” option.
Ready! Now you know how to send large files on WhatsApp.