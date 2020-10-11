The WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) over time has become more than just an instant messaging app. Currently, you can turn your cell phone number into a work account, or even a professional portfolio.

Thus, the messenger has acquired new uses and demands due to its popularity. In addition to audio and text messages, users can also share other types of files.

In its most recent version, it is possible to send any type of file in your conversations, however, WhatsApp still has some limitations regarding the size of these files.

WhatsApp and sending files

The Application makes adaptations in the limit of the size of files according to the storage of your device. The shipping standard on devices with at least 512 MB of storage is 16 MB for audio, video and photo files. However, this limit reaches up to 64 MB on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp limits files larger than 64 MB on WhatsApp Web – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

In this way, the application limits your file to a weight greater than that allowed for the device. But still, there are some alternatives for sending large media files through WhatsApp. Learn to follow in our subject.

Learn how to send large files on WhatsApp

When sending files through WhatsApp, the application usually optimizes your media so that they can be sent more easily. This can slightly decrease the quality of video files, for example. When sending files larger than 16 MB, you can check if the optimization was performed as follows;

Step 1: in your file manager, select which file will be sent (Note that during the upload, the video file was 57.30 MB);

Select which file will be sent on WhatsApp – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 2: access the sharing option to send your video file via WhatsApp;

In sharing select “WhatsApp” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: then a small timeline for editing your video will be loaded and below, the value of sending your file after the optimization performed by WhatsApp (now in 10 MB);

Your file will have been optimized to be sent on WhatsApp – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

However, for files larger than 100 MB this optimization is not enough. In such cases, the best alternative is to compress your file so that you can send it via WhatsApp. Check out how to compress video files on Android and iOS devices below.

How to compress video files on Android devices

Step 1: To compress video files on your Android device, you can use the “Video Compressor – Compact Video” application (Android). To do this, simply install the application through the Google Play Store;

Install “Video Compressor” on your device – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 2: on the app’s home page, tap “Compressor”;

Touch “Compressor” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: then you can browse through your storage to search for files, using the “Tap here to Explore Files From Phone” option;

Touch the center of the screen to browse your files – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: After selecting the file to be compressed, select the type of compression performed. To have files with good quality and smaller sizes, the option “Small file (High Quality)” is recommended, then tap “Compress”;

Select which type of compression will be performed on your file – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 5: then, you can add a new name to your file if you wish, to start compression tap “Start”;

Tap “Start” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 6: finally, your video will be resized and can be sent via WhatsApp;

Then your video will be compressed – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

When selecting your new file on the WhatsApp preview page, it will already have its weight optimized.

How to compress video files on iOS devices

Step 1: To compress files via your iOS device, you can use the “Compress video – Shrink” application (iOS). To do this, simply install the application through the App Store;

Install the “Compress Video” application – (Capture: Canaltech / Bruno Salutes)

Step 2: on the app’s home page, tap “Compress Video”;

Tap on “Compress Video” – (Capture: Canaltech / Bruno Salutes)

Step 3: then select from your files which video file you want to compress;

Select which video file you want to compress – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: then you can view a preview of your video, to select it, tap “Done”;

Then tap on “Done” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 5: on this page, you can configure how your compression will be. You can set the size compression ratio between 15% and 85% of your video. To start compression, tap “Compress”;

Touch “Comprimir” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 6: finally, your file will have been successfully compressed, you can save it by tapping “Save” and sharing it using the “More” option.

Then your file will have been successfully compressed – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Ready! Now you know how to send large files on WhatsApp.