Hey guys! Did you hear about the news? Now those who use WhatsApp can send photos and videos that are automatically deleted. This is a new feature that’s similar to that of temporary messages, you know? 💙

For more privacy, you can now choose to upload photos and videos that can only be viewed once. Pretty cool, right? Want to find out how to do it? Just take a look at this article! 😉

How to send photos and videos that go off by themselves on WhatsApp

Folks, before starting, it is worth remembering that this feature is available for Android and iOS smartphones in the latest version of WhatsApp. So, don’t forget to update your app, okay? 📱

Step 1: when you send a photo or video on WhatsApp, tap the icon with the number “1” that will appear in the “caption bar”;

Step 2: then you will see this message explaining how the new feature works. After opening the photo or video, the file will disappear from the conversation. Ah! But it’s worth remembering that people can take screenshots, be careful, okay?

Step 3: to use this feature, just activate the option with the number “1”. When activated, you will see a small floating note saying it is a “Photo/Video Single View”;

Step 4: so, just touch “Send”;

Step 5: there in the conversation, your photo or video will appear without preview for all participants;

Step 6: Once opened, it cannot be viewed again. Ah! And when someone opens your photo, its text will show up as “Message opened”.

Quickly, right? Now you know how to upload photos and videos that erase themselves. Did you like this news? Share with your friends who use WhatsApp. 🥰