Need to upload photos but don’t want to lose quality? As much as messengers are a quick way to communicate and send files, when sending images you notice that it is not as clear as the original.

However, there are ways to send by instant messengers such as Telegram and WhatsApp very quickly and simply. If your photo has more than 64 MB, the apps do not support it, so you need to send it by email. Below, we teach you how to send photos without losing quality across platforms and via email.

How to send photos without losing quality on WhatsApp

Step 1: go to WhatsApp and join the conversation in which you want to send the image and go to the clip icon to attach the photo.

Step 2: instead of clicking on “Photos and videos”, go to “Documents”.

Step 3: select the image from your gallery and confirm with “Send”.

How to send photos without losing quality on Telegram

Step 1: go to Telegram and go to the chat with the contact to send the photo and go to the clip icon.

Step 2: select “File” and enter “Gallery” to send uncompressed images. Just select the images and upload them.

How to send photos without losing quality via email

Step 1: open your email and go to write to send your message.

Step 2: at the bottom (if on desktop or top if on your phone), click on the clip to attach the photo.

Step 3: go to attach files and then select the image you want to upload.

If your photo is not supported even by email, just send it via the cloud, such as Google Drive, where you can create a folder to share with your friends, as we teach you here.