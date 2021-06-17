How to send your location via WhatsApp

Hey guys! Today I have a really cool tip for those who are learning to use WhatsApp. Did you know that you can send your location via GPS in a conversation? This is a WhatsApp function that can be very useful for those who tend to get lost a lot, right?

Also, sending the location can be an easier way to meet someone. But a lot of people still don’t know this WhatsApp option. 📱

So today I’m going to teach you how to send your location to your WhatsApp contacts. It’s pretty easy! Just take a look at this article! 😉

How to send the location via WhatsApp

People, before starting, it is worth remembering that this function is available in the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS devices, ok? So you can upload your location on both systems. Just keep your app up to date. 💙

Step 1: in your WhatsApp conversations, tap on the “paper clip” icon to see more options;

Step 2: so, just tap the “Location” button;

Step 3: On this page, you can choose between uploading your current location or uploading your real-time location. These options have a slight difference: “Real-time tracking” keeps updating itself for a set amount of time as you move around. The option “Current Location” only sends your location in a fixed way, ok?

Step 4: when selecting “Real-time location”, just choose how long you want to make your location available. You can choose between: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. It is also possible to add a comment in a message. To send, just touch the little green button, as in the image below;

Step 5: with everything right, your location will already be available in the conversation. When you want to stop sharing your location, just tap “Stop”.

Quickly, right? So, it’s much harder to get lost out there, right? Did you like this article? Share this tip with your friends. 🥰