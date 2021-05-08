How to Set a Custom Timer on Apple Watch

The iPhone Clock app contains a number of interesting features, such as a stopwatch, Timer, sleep time, time zones for other locations, and more. Many of them were also naturally migrated to the Apple Watch, making their use much more practical.

And one of these functions that has great prominence to be used in the Apple Watch is the Timer. Whether for use in running training, physical exercise, or even for cooking, the application works in a very practical way on your wrist.

The Apple Watch Timer still has some time presets, such as 5 minutes, half an hour, 1 hour, and several others. However, if none of these are the time you would like, you can customize a Timer for you. Need 45 seconds? 2m15s? 4:30 am? Just customize it and you’re done.

And to help even more, the last three personalized times on your Timer are kept in “Recents”, in case you want to use them again soon.

Learn how to create a custom Timer on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: open the Timer on your smartwatch.

Step 2: on the app’s home screen, scroll down.

Step 3: after going through the pre-defined options, click on “Customize” at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: set the time for your custom Timer and click “Start”.

Step 5: the time will start to run according to your Timer set.

Step 6: if you have the Timer complication on any of your Apple Watch faces, please note that your personalized Timer time is now set as the first option in the application.