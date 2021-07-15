How to set up call notices on AirPods

When using your AirPods to listen to music or podcasts, you can answer incoming calls on your iPhone with just a tap of your headphones – but what about knowing who’s calling?

Wherever your iPhone is, you’ll need to reach it if you want to know who’s calling you before answering the call by ringing your AirPods – unless, however, you’ve turned on incoming call notification for headsets. heard.

In this setting, you can adjust whether you want your incoming calls to be announced not only on headphones connected to your iPhone, but also on a car with a Bluetooth connection, via the CarPlay feature.

note: this tutorial highlights integration with AirPods, but the setting can be turned on to announce incoming calls on any type of headset connected to your iPhone, including regular, wired and other Bluetooth-connected devices, even if they are not. from Apple.

Here’s how to set up iPhone incoming call notifications on your AirPods:

Step 1: in your iPhone Settings, enter “Phone”.

Step 2: on the next screen, enter “Announce Calls”.

Step 3: select the “Headphones Only” option to receive an alert of your incoming iPhone calls on your AirPods.