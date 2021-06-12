How to Share an Apple Watch Display with Another Person

Apple Watch dials have a multitude of possibilities in terms of different colors, styles, shapes and complications. This allows each user to have their collection of favorite dials, each configured with the colors they prefer and the complications that meet their needs.

Have you ever found an Apple Watch display of a friend, family member, co-worker, or acquaintance that you really liked? Or, the opposite: maybe someone who has been interested in a face on your watch?

For these cases, it’s not necessary to take a print or memorize the style, colors and complications of the dial you liked and then recreate it from scratch on your iPhone or Apple Watch – you can simply ask to receive the dial with that configuration through the Messaging app. Or, message someone the face of your Apple Watch that someone is interested in having in your watch as well.

Find out how to share a face of your Apple Watch with another person through the Messaging app (iMessage):

Step 1: with your watch on your wrist, press on the center of the dial to open edit mode. In the lower area of ​​the screen, below the display, you will find a share icon. Click on it.

Step 2: before anything else, click “Add Contact” or the “+” icon to find the contact you want to share this display with.

Step 3: click the Apple Watch Contacts app icon – a person’s icon with a “+” – to open it and search for your contact.

Step 4: look in the Contacts app list for the contact you want to share this display with. Use the Apple Watch Digital Crown for easy navigation through your contact list.

Step 5: after selecting a contact, you will return to the main sharing screen. Now click on “Create Message”.

Step 6: there are several ways to enter a message, including speech transcription, adding emojis or memojis. To make it easier, there are also ready-made messaging options – scroll down to find them.

Step 7: if you find it more practical, use some of the ready-made message suggestions.

Step 8: once you select your message, you will return to the main sharing screen once more. With everything ready, scroll down and find the option to send the message and share this display with another person via Messages (iMessage).