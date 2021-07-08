Kwai (Android l iOS l Web) is a social network that allows you to create and edit videos. Like TikTok, the platform has lots of fun content and, of course, lots of challenges. Content from Kwai (as well as from TikTok) gradually invaded other social networks, especially Instagram. These days, it’s not uncommon to find videos from Chinese platforms on Reels or even Story. That’s because a lot of content grabs the public’s attention and ends up going viral.

Therefore, it is possible that, while using the app, you will see some interesting content and want to share it with your friends. Next, check out how to share Kwai videos on Instagram.

How to Share Kwai Videos on Instagram

Before we go step-by-step, however, it is important to make a distinction. The sharing methods change depending on your position, which can be the viewer or creator of the video in question. Let’s approach the first hypothesis to start.

Share videos from other users

Step 1: access Kwai and, in the “Home” of the app, look for a video you want to share. Then click on the arrow icon on the right side of the screen;

Step 2: in the window that will appear, select “Instagram Story”;

Step 3: the app will open Instagram on the publish screen. Edit the story as you wish and click the “Your Stories” button to share the content. If you want the video to be visible only to the contacts entered in “Close up”, select the button on the side.

Share your own video

If you are the creator of the content you want to send to your friends, the process is different. Once the video is ready to be published on Kwai, you can share it on Instagram. Check out how to do it below.

Step 1: on Kwai’s post screen, locate the button with the Instagram icon at the bottom of the screen and click on it. If you want to take a shortcut, you can click directly on the Instagram Story symbol. In this case, just follow the rest of the previous step by step;

Step 2: assuming you want to post to Feed or Reels, select “Feed” on the next page;

Step 3: if you want, on the next page, choose other videos to post together. Finally, tap “Next”;

Step 4: a window will appear next. Here, decide whether you want to share the Kwai video as a Post (which will be in your Feed) or as a Reels video. Once your choice is made, tap “Continue”. After that, it’s up to you! Edit the content as you wish, insert a catchy caption and publish!

And ready! Now you know how to share Kwai videos on Instagram.