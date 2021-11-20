How to share selected text snippets in Chrome

Google Chrome for desktop includes a nice feature to share important snippets of a page. With this function, you can create a shareable link that loads the page and directs you to that highlighted paragraph instead of displaying the website header.

How to generate a link to highlighted text in Google Chrome

To use this feature, your browser must be updated from version 90. This can be seen in the “About Google Chrome” tab in the software settings. The procedure for creating the link is simple and can be done quickly. Know how!

Select a text snippet

Open any page in Google Chrome for desktop, then click and select the text snippet you want to share.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Right click and select “Copy Link to Featured Content”

After right-clicking, select the option to generate a link directly to the highlighted snippet. The address will be copied to your clipboard.

Open the link and view the highlighted excerpt

When accessing the page through the shareable link, the excerpt will be highlighted in purple.

Ready! With this function, you can share snippets quickly and directly.