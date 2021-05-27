The WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web) is a messenger widely used for users to communicate quickly with each other, and even allows the sending of audio messages. But, there are some who end up extrapolating the time they have to listen to them and send very long audios.

For this reason, the messenger has recently started to release a native resource that allows to speed up the reproduction of audios received in private conversations or groups by up to two times. Below, you can check the step by step to use this function in WhatsApp Web!

How to speed up audio on Whatsapp Web

Step 1: access WhatsApp Web through a browser and open one of your conversations.

Step 2: play an incoming or outgoing audio and note that the “1.0x” option will be displayed, this being the normal playback speed.

Step 3: when you click on the option “1.0x”, it will be changed to “1.5x” and, if you click on it again, the audio will assume the speed “2.0x”.

Step 4: clicking “2.0x”, the audio playback speed will return to normal (“1.0x”).

To speed up WhatsApp audios on your phone, check out our tutorial below:

Ready! Now you can speed up the audios you receive or send on Whatsapp Web.