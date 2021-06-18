Users used to Google’s ecosystem may find it difficult to adapt when they migrate to Apple’s, mainly still using applications like Gmail and Google Calendar together. These two apps automatically sync incoming invitations to events and meetings, but communication is, of course, just between them.

Manually syncing this process to the iPhone’s Calendar app in advance is a laborious option and can compromise important information. Besides, it’s not practical for anyone who wants to take advantage of Apple’s ecosystem and the benefits it provides, is it?

Therefore, we will teach you in a simple way how to register your Google account in the Calendar app to synchronize all information in an automated way. The process is practical and quite simple, so follow the step by step below.

How to Sync Google Calendar on iPhone

Step 1: from the iPhone home screen, enter the Settings app.

Step 2: tap the “Calendar” section.

Step 3: tap “Accounts”.

Step 4: select the “Add Account” option.

Step 5: choose “Google” and tap “Continue”.

Step 6: fill in your Google account login and password.

Step 7: on the registration screen, you can choose whether you want to register information from the calendar, contacts, notes and also email. Finally, tap “Save”.

As shown above, in addition to syncing all your Google Calendar data to your iPhone Calendar app, you can choose to view your Gmail inbox directly in your iOS Mail app. Take the opportunity to migrate your information and automatically keep everything up to date on your Apple devices.