How to take prints on iPhone: the definitive guide

Screen Capture is definitely one of the most used features of mobile phones, and apple users are peacefully included in this statistic. Print a news story, a product you want to buy, a Tweet you thought was funny, a WhatsApp conversation, and so on – who ever?

And to take screenshots on your Apple device, there are some ways well known to your users, but even if you’ve been using iPhone for years, you may not know all the possible ways to take a screenshot of the screen – or you may not know the secret functions existing in the iOS print edition.

So, check out our complete list and see everything about how to take prints on your iPhone:

1st Form: the best known of all is the classic way of the iPhone from generation X onwards, to print the screen by pressing the button on the right side next to the volume up button. However, if your iPhone is from generation 8 or earlier, you need to press the Home button next to the side button.

2nd Form: eventual problems that the Home button presented to its users made this 2nd form a little known as well, which is to take a print through Assistive Touch. Enter in Accessibility> Touch> AssistiveTouch> Activate it> Personalize Main Menu. Click on any of the icons and add the Screen Capture function.

If you keep the other functions, every time you press Assistive Touch, you need to select which function you want to use – and, in the case of taking a print, select “Screen Capture”.

Another less known and used idea by apple users is to choose to leave only the Screen Capture function, so that clicking Assistive Touch works exclusively to take a print of your screen. This brings much more agility, in case you need to take prints in a row.

3rd Form: launched on iOS 14 in late 2020 and only available on iPhones with the glass back – that is, from generation 8 onwards – the Ringing Back feature can also be used to take screenshots of your screen. Enter in Accessibility> Touch> Touch Back and select the Screen Capture function for two or three rings behind your phone – or for both options, if you prefer.

4th Form: when editing the print that appears in the lower left corner of your screen right after taking a print, it is possible to customize the image using some fun functions.

If you use the pencil function to draw familiar shapes – such as circles, triangles or hearts – the iPhone can dentify the pattern of your drawing and automatically replace the lines with a perfect mark – but if you don’t like it and prefer it your way, just click on the “Back” icon in the center at the top of the screen.

Among the known formats that the iPhone can automatically identify and replace are: circles, rectangles, squares, triangles, stars and hearts.

5th Form: if you are browsing Safari on some web page – such as a news story, a news article, or something similar -, and want to take a print of all the content, just take the print and, in the print edition that will appear in the lower left corner of your screen, select the “Full Page” tab.

The file, however, will not be an image, but a PDF. Therefore, if you choose to save to your device, you will need to save it in the iPhone Files app or a similar application that supports the file – such as Google Drive, Dropbox, among others.

However, you can choose not to save the print and send it directly to someone else. To do this, just click on the share icon at the top right of the screen to open the share screen – in addition to a number of application options, you will also have a list of people and conversations as a suggestion for sending your print.