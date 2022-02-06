How to tell if an Apple Watch is genuine

When purchasing a used Apple Watch or through some dubious website, you have a flea behind your ear, but decided to take a risk on the purchase, it is always valid to confirm the authenticity of your new device purchased, ensuring that it is a legitimate smartwatch of the apple company.

To do this check, you can check the serial number of the watch on Apple’s own website. If your Apple Watch is the GPS + Cellular model, that is, it has the possibility of receiving an internet data plan independent of your iPhone package, the device also has an IMEI number (Iinternational Mobile Equipment Identityor “International Mobile Equipment Identity”).

Discover below some ways to know if your Apple Watch is genuine:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

find the serial number

Even if your Apple Watch is not yet paired with your iPhone, you can find its serial number either on the packaging or engraved on the device itself. See below how to find it:

In the first generation of the watch, Apple Watch Series 0, also known as Apple Watch Original, find the serial number engraved on the back of the watch;

On all later-generation Apple Watch models, remove the band and locate the serial number engraved on the notch.

Check the serial number

Apple provides a specific page for checking warranty and support coverage for its products and services. With the Apple Watch serial number properly identified, follow the steps below:

Enter this link to access the warranty and coverage verification page on the Apple website; Enter your Apple Watch serial number in the field provided. Then click on “Continue”; Check that the information displayed on the screen matches your Apple Watch.

Find the IMEI number

As mentioned, the GPS + Cellular models of Apple’s smart watch also have an IMEI number. If you want to confirm that everything is ok with the device’s IMEI record, follow the steps below:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to “General”; On the next screen, tap “About”; Scroll down the information screen related to your Apple Watch and find the “IMEI” field. This is your watch’s IMEI number code.

Check the IMEI number

With the IMEI number in hand, you can use trusted websites to check the status of your Apple Watch’s IMEI record, such as IMEI.info, IMEI 24, IMEI Pro and IMEI Check. Check out how to do it below:

Go to any of the sites above and enter your watch’s IMEI number; Check the status of your Apple Watch’s IMEI record.