How to track international purchases by 17Track

17Track (Android | iOS | Web) is a national or international parcel tracking application. The tool allows you to track more than 500 different carriers and registers up to 40 tracking codes in free accounts, concentrating all your orders in one place.

When registering a tracking code in the app, you have the option of including order notes and cataloging it in a specific category. Each registered package can be quickly found on the app’s home screen, which can even send notifications at each new stage of transport, from shipment to arrival at your home. Check out how to use 17Track below.

17Track: how to track international purchases

Step 1: download the app and create an account on the platform. Then, on the main screen, tap the “+” icon to add a tracking code;

Step 2: enter the tracking code and supplement it with other optional information, such as choosing a category or grade;

Step 3: choose one of the categories to make it easier to identify your package;

Step 4: confirm the information and tap “Track”;

Step 5: the application will automatically identify the carrier, inform the places of departure and destination, and bring all tracking updates;

Step 6: after registering a package, you can quickly find it on the home screen.

Do you use another platform to track orders? Comment which one!