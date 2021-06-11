How to turn off notifications when changing music in Apple Music

Anyone using Apple’s music platform, Apple Music, on a Mac may find themselves irritated by the recurring notification banners at the top right of the machine’s screen. That’s because other Mac apps, such as Mail and Calendar, tend to send notifications in more punctual situations – such as when you receive a new email or when the time of an event approaches – while Apple Music is set by default to send notifications with every new song change.

This high constancy of notification banners on the Mac screen can be considered too frantic by most of its users, as it can often cause a certain distraction and eventually break concentration during some important work.

It’s true that this doesn’t happen if the Apple Music app is open on the screen, only when you have another app active on the screen and listening to music with Apple Music hidden or open in the background – but, let’s face it, most of the time it will probably be like this second case.

Fortunately, for those who prefer, there’s a simple tweak in the Mac application’s preferences to disable this notification. If you want to receive notifications silently – that is, when the notification normally arrives for the Notification Center on the Mac, but without displaying the banner at the top right of the screen – that’s also possible.

See the tutorial below for how to manage and disable notifications when switching music in Apple Music on Mac:

Step 1: when switching songs in Apple Music on your Mac, you’ll notice a banner at the top right of the screen, telling you the name of the artist and the song that’s currently playing.

Step 2: when you hover your cursor over the banner, you will have some click options available. The “X” icon naturally closes the notification, while clicking “Skip” skips this song to the next track. You can also click on the arrow at the top right of the banner.

Step 3: when you click on the arrow, the banner will expand downwards, showing the album cover of the currently playing song. The options to click on “X” to close or “Omit” to skip to the next track will still be present, in addition to three dots at the top right of the banner and the little arrow that closes the expanded banner.

Step 4: by clicking on the three dots, you have the options to receive in silence – when the notification arrives normally to Notification Center on the Mac, but without displaying the banner at the top right of the screen -, open Notifications Preferences or disable notifications for once.

Step 5: when you click on Notifications Preferences, the screen will open to your Mac’s System Preferences, in the Notifications section and in the Apple Music tab. Here you can adjust the app notifications as you wish.

Step 6: another way to do this without needing the music swap banner is via the Mac menu bar. Click on Music > Preferences.

Step 7: at the bottom of the screen, disable the notifications option when changing music.