How to turn on Low Power Mode on your MacBook

Already well known on the iPhone and, more recently, on the iPad, the Low Energy Mode has also arrived on Apple notebooks with the macOS 12 Monterey system. Machines compatible with the new feature are MacBooks and MacBook Pros produced from 2016 onwards, in addition to the 2020 MacBook Air, with the M1 chip.

But what does the mode do anyway? When you turn it on, your notebook’s screen brightness will automatically be reduced, as will your machine’s processor speed. Naturally, this means that for heavier tasks, Low Energy Mode is not recommended.

Here’s how to turn on Low Power Mode on your Mac:

Open your Mac’s System Preferences and enter the “Battery” section; In the sidebar, click on the “Battery” tab; Activate the “Low Power Mode” option. By clicking the battery icon in the menu bar, you can confirm that Low Power Mode is turned on on your Mac.

By entering the “Power” tab of the sidebar, you can also turn on Low Power Mode for when your notebook battery is charging, so your notebook uses less power in the meantime. It is important to emphasize that they are different activations: activating the mode on the battery tab does not automatically activate it also for power supply, and vice versa.