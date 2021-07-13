Hey guys! Today I came to give a tip for those who are learning to use Twitter. Did you know that you can also tweet in audio format? This is a social networking feature that is being released to more people using the app on Android and iOS. 📱

That way, you can record an audio snippet of something you’d like to tweet. Pretty cool, right? Want to find out how to do it? Just take a look at this article! 😉

How to tweet by voice on Twitter

Folks, before starting, it is worth remembering that this new way of tweeting is still undergoing tests. So, don’t forget to keep your Twitter app up to date, okay? So you can stay on top of all the news. 💙

Step 1: there on the home page, tap the blue icon to write a “New Tweet”;

Step 2: done that, tap the purple icon of “Voice”;

Step 3: on this page, just press the “Microphone” icon to start recording;

Step 4: when you finish your recording, just tap “Done”;

Step 5: oh! And hey, you can also use the 280 characters to write. Then just tap on “Tweet”;

Step 6: That way, your Voice Tweets will appear in a really cool audio format with your profile picture in the center. Ah! And anyone who has used “Twitter Spaces” will notice that it has a reproduction bar just like it, right? There you can also control audio playback.

Quickly, right? Now you know how to tweet by voice. Did you like this article? Share with your friends. 🥰