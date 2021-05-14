Windows 10 is an operating system developed by Microsoft that offers a number of features to its users. Like other software, it receives constant updates that add new functions or further increase the security of its users.

However, it is not uncommon for the company to end up releasing some update in an early or mistaken way, something that can cause users to experience slowness, crashes or even the blue screen on their machines.

Well know that it is possible to uninstall Windows 10 updates and check if the problem persists, even before resorting to other methods, such as formatting the PC. This procedure is very quick and practical, check out the step by step below!

How to uninstall Windows 10 updates

Before proceeding with the procedures listed below, it is important that you verify that the problem is directly related to a failed update, and not to the usual slowdowns of the constant use of your PC.

Step 1: open the “Start” menu and select the “Settings” item.

Step 2: on the next tab, click on “Update and Security”.

Step 3: Access the “Windows Update” tab on the left side menu and click on “View update history”.

Step 4: then click on “Uninstall updates”.

Step 5: Select the most recent or problematic update, click “Uninstall” and confirm the action in the pop-up shown below. If necessary, restart your PC.

How to uninstall Windows 10 updates via Command Prompt

If the above procedure has not solved the problem or uninstalled the update, use the solution via “Command Prompt”.

Step 1: in the Windows 10 search field, look for “Command Prompt” and open it.

Step 2: once this is done, enter the command “wmic qfe list brief / format: table” and press “Enter”.

Step 3: wait a few moments for the application to display the updates installed on your PC and locate the code you want to delete.

Step 4: then paste the code “wusa / uninstall / KB: Update ID” replacing the Update ID for the update code to be removed. For this example, we use update “4601554”, so the command will be “wusa / uninstall / KB: 4601554”. Press “Enter” to validate the action and restart the PC at the end of the process.

If the problem persists, it is recommended that you seek technical assistance of your confidence to further investigate the situation.

Ready! You can now uninstall Windows 10 updates in two different ways.