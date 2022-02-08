How to unpair an Apple Watch

When switching Apple Watch models, you may want to unpair the old model you were using from your iPhone. However, this recommendation is mandatory if you are going to pass it on to someone else.

In order for the new user to actually pair the Apple Watch to their iPhone, two important issues need to be mentioned: the backup of your watch data and Activation Lock.

While your smart watch is automatically backed up by unpairing it from your iPhone and linked to your iCloud account, meaning no worries about data loss, Activation Lock is a security door to prevent wrongdoers from using your Apple Watch normally in case of theft or theft.

In this way, after disconnecting your old Apple Watch, you will need to enter the Activation Lock code, which is your Apple ID login and password, so that the next owner of the watch can actually start using it and connect it to your iPhone.

How to check if your Apple Watch is not already unpaired

When starting the process of setting up an Apple Watch, the iPhone prompts you to hold the watch close to your smartphone’s camera. If pairing is already possible, the Apple smartwatch is already unpaired.

If it’s an Apple Watch that you used yourself, connected to your iPhone, another way to check is through the iOS Watch app. When you open it, tap on “All Clocks” at the top left of the screen. On the next screen, you will find listed all Apple smartwatches that are paired with your iPhone.

How to unpair Apple Watch

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap “All Watches” at the top left of the screen; If you have more than one watch paired with your iPhone, select the Apple Watch you want to remove and click on the information icon on the right side of the screen; On the device information screen, select to unpair it from your iPhone. You will need to confirm the action. If it is a GPS + Cellular model, you will be able to choose whether to keep or remove the cellular plan. If you still have plans to use this same Apple Watch and pair it again at another time, choose to keep the plan.

What to do if you don’t have your iPhone in hand

To perform this process on your Apple Watch without having your iPhone in hand or close to you, simply reset the watch to factory settings. To do this, follow the steps below:

In your Apple Watch Settings, go to “General” and then click “Reset”; At the top of the screen, click on the option to erase all device content and reset it accordingly. You will be asked for your Apple Watch password; With the code entered, a confirmation window will appear. Confirm by clicking on “Delete All”; The charging icon will appear on the screen and can last between a few seconds or minutes, depending on your Apple Watch model; The full reset will begin when the Apple logo appears with a circle filling in around it; After a few more minutes, the reset will be complete when you see on your Apple Watch screen the option to re-pair it to your iPhone, confirming that your watch is unpaired.