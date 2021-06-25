Companies constantly end up releasing updates to their platforms, and the reasons can be the most diverse: launching a new feature, or even fixing security flaws they found in applications.

Regardless of the reason, it is extremely necessary that you keep games and apps up to date on your device. In this way, you can enjoy the new features and still guarantee your security and your data.

Although the Play Store has gained a recent update that changed the way this procedure is performed, it is still very fast and convenient. Check out the walkthrough for updating games and apps below, as well as setting up automatic updates on your Android phone!

How to update games and apps on Android

Step 1: Open the Play Store app and tap the icon with your photo in the upper right corner.

Step 2: in the opened window then click on “Manage apps and devices”.

Step 3: on the next tab, wait for the platform to check which updates are available and, if you want to update everything at once, click on “Update all”.

Step 4: To choose which apps to update, go to the “Manage” tab and tap on “Available updates”.

Step 5: Select which apps or games to update and click the “Circular arrow” icon in the top corner.

How to set up automatic updates on Android

Step 1: Open the Play Store app and tap the icon with your photo in the upper right corner.

Step 2: in the opened window then click on “Settings”.

Step 3: Expand “Network Preferences” and tap “Automatically update apps”.

Step 4: in the open popup then choose an auto update method or click “Don’t update apps automatically”. Once that’s done, click on “Done”.

Step 5: To manually choose which apps you want to update automatically, go to their page, click on the “Three dots” icon and then check the “Automatic update” option.

Ready! Now you can update games and apps on Android.